A HOME grand final for the first time in 11 years - it was something both the St Pat's women and men were celebrating on Saturday afternoon.
The Central West Premier League Hockey hosting rights went to the Saints thanks to the efforts of the women posting a 2-1 win over Lithgow Panthers in their major semi-final.
The Lithgow minor premiers had not lost to the Saints this season prior to the grand final qualifier and even though Panthers held the home turf advantage, the blue and whites delivered.
"Super stoked we have a home grand final," Saints coach Bec Clayton said.
"I've never been so nervous in my life I don't think. It's so hard as a coach because you can't help them other than talking about things, you can't actually go out there and physically help them do anything.
"But they played so, so well."
Knowing their men's side had already booked a grand final spot before they stepped on to the turf for their semi-final, the Saints women had plenty of motivation to spur them on.
"They just kept trying to go around the side because we had the middle controlled, our structure was just bang on, everybody did a good job," Clayton said.
The Saints opening scoring in the second quarter from a penalty corner play, Hannah Kable finding the mark.
It was a lead the visitors doubled late in the third quarter and once again from a penalty corner set play. This time a Mish Somers drive was deflected in by Kristy Ekert.
In the final quarter as Panthers desperately tried to haul themselves back into the contest they were able to apply pressure.
It did lead to a goal - Amelia Leard converting a penalty stroke - but it came with 39 seconds left. It was too little, too late.
"We really controlled the entire match I think. There was a period of five minutes at the end of the game, they're 2-0 down, and they were really pushing then but that was it," Clayton said.
"It was a really good game, we controlled it really well and we didn't let Lithgow go full throttle.
"Like I said, we had to make sure that we were the ones getting to the ball first and doing those one percenters, doing those simple things right and we did it.
"There's still improvement there too, so I'm real excited for two weeks' time."
The Saints women will meet the winner of the Panthers versus Orange CYMS preliminary final on grand final day, while the men will face either Lithgow Storm or Parkes.
The grand finals will be played on Saturday, September 3.
