The Saint: Access plan has Marrangaroo at odds with residents fearing ongoing nightmare

CYNICAL people, and obviously that's not the column, would feel something is amiss when public meetings on important issues are called at times inconvenient to the public. It's happening again with Council calling a session at the Union Theatre on Saturday to seek support for, and try to explain the need for, a crippling rates hike. The time is 1 pm when large sections of the community are involved in their kids' weekend sport or midday meals. Why it couldn't have been scheduled later in the day needs some explaining. The Union Theatre is also a somewhat restricting venue, not just for capacity on such an important issue, but also the well known parking problems in the vicinity. In fairness, the Civic Ballroom is not available due to major upgrading work. It could be an interesting gathering anyway and the biggest of several such meetings being held across the LGA.