LOCK it in - after enough moving and shaking to give a seismograph a headache, the make up of this year's Central West Premier League Hockey finals have been decided.
In the men's competition the Saints have earned a direct path to the grand final, while Lithgow Storm and Parkes will battle it out for the right to join them.
In the women's competition minor premiers Lithgow Panthers will host St Pat's in this Saturday's grand final qualifier, while in Bathurst Souths and Orange CYMS square off in the eliminator.
How did we get to this point and what lies ahead? Check it out in this week's edition of Drag Flick.
YOU'VE already got a grand final spot but your last regular season game is against your biggest rival - how do you approach it?
That's the question facing St Pat's for this Saturday's game against the Lithgow Storm.
Having defeated Orange Wanderers 4-0 in the latest round, the Saints can't move from top spot. But don't go telling them that there's nothing riding on the clash with Storm.
When you're on a nine-game winning streak and you've got a chance to claim a third straight victory over the Storm, you're going to do everything in your power to keep the run going.
However, the most important game is the one that comes after it, so this Saturday could be a chance to rest players or make some adjustments.
Saints skipper Riley Hanrahan expects the team will strike the right balance.
"We'll be happy to have Andre [Rossitt] and Tyler [Willott] back from Country Champs," he said.
"It'll be interesting to see what we do and how we play against them. You don't want any injuries, but you never want to be going into a game half-hearted either.
"You never want to break your momentum."
SOUTHS as part of the Central West Premier League finals series - it's finally happened again, but if you think that's enough to satisfy the two blues you'd be wrong.
The Bathurst side is now aiming on ending another drought. Souths wants to qualify for its first grand final since season 2006.
"I couldn't be happier with the girls, we've worked hard all season to get to this point. Obviously the job isn't done yet, but I couldn't be prouder," coach Scott Hanrahan said after his side qualified for the finals in third spot.
"It started all the way back in pre-season, we set a goal for ourselves and it was to break the hoodoo of not being in the finals and we've done that.
"Now it's just getting these other areas right so we can push on and hopefully get to the big dance."
The last time Souths featured in a finals series was in 2012.
That year it finished the regular season in fourth then won sudden death matches against Lithgow Zig Zag (6-1) and Ex-Services (2-0). Souths' run came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Lithgow Panthers in the preliminary final.
This year Souths' mission begins with a minor semi-final against Orange CYMS. It will be played in Bathurst from 12.20pm on Saturday.
WITH just three wins and a draw season 2022 has undoubtedly been a tough one for Bathurst City, but it's not been without positives.
Captain Erin Cobcroft watched the way the young talents in City's squad grew in confidence as the season went on.
Not only did they trust their skills, but they communicated better with their City team-mates which made for a more cohesive displays.
The highlights of City's campaign includes wins against St Pat's (1-0) and Orange CYMS (3-0) and a 1-all draw with Souths.
All three of those sides qualified for the finals.
While there is still work to do - especially when it comes to converting attacking chances - Cobcroft thinks bigger things lie ahead for City.
"We're bound to lose a few here and there to uni and babies and things like that, but I think if we can keep most of us in, we'll be in with a good shot next season," she said.
"I think people need to remember we have a hell of a lot of young players, I think the younger players outnumber the older girls definitely.
"I would actually just put this year down to experience and the younger girls starting to step up and that's what made the big difference, when those young girls stepped up we started to gel really well.
"Those girls are only going to get more experience, so I can't wait to see what they do in future years."
THERE is no dispute the hockey gods were on the side of Orange CYMS on Saturday as ity snatched the final spot in the women's semi-final, but it was more than just luck that did it.
As Craig Chapman, who coached CYMS to a 4-1 win over Souths pointed out, it took plenty of hard work as well.
After a slow start to the season - not helped by being docked points for fielding an ineligible player - CYMS was under huge pressure.
But the defending premiers worked hard and won three of its last four games. CYMS also scored enough goals to boost its for and against.
So when Parkes upset Orange United on Saturday afternoon to leave both those sides and CYMS locked on 20 competition points, the green and golds' goal difference got them the nod.
The hard work paid off.
"It was unbelievable, the girls, they work hard, they communicate really well, but it's just effort," Chapman said.
"Our whole game is based on effort, if you put in effort you get the reward and they did.
"All the girls have worked really hard at training."
The hard work to beat Souths included conceding just once off six penalty corners in the second quarter, players working hard off the ball to provide options, and winning a bulk of the 50-50 balls.
But the hard work isn't done. If CYMS wants to beat Souths in this Saturday's minor semi-final the effort must continue.
"We've played them a couple of times and won, but as you know semi-finals are a different ball game and anything can happen," Chapman said.
"But we're ready to play."
WHEN it comes to finals hockey you want to be able to put your best possible side on the turf, so it's good news the Saints will have their power Kables this Saturday.
Sisters Hannah and Lily Kable have missed a number of games for the Saints while they've been on representative duties.
Hannah captained NSW at the under 21 nationals - she did well enough to be picked in the Jillaroos squad - and has attended training sessions with NSW Pride.
Lily has just come back from a tour of Europe with the Australian under 16s development side.
In last Saturday's win over Bathurst City, Lily helped drive the Saints attack.
"She's fantastic and works her butt off, just having that extra bit of speed and skill to help her get through players into the circle helps," Saints coach Bec Clayton.
"We get Hannah back to play Lithgow [major semi-final] which is fantastic too.
"We're kind of playing a new system in attack which we've had the last three-four weeks. I think that's helped us in attack, we're probably still making some silly choices at times, but if we get them out of our game then we will get more goals."
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.