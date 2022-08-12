It was a case of "the early bird that got the worm" when Harry Bender took out the Pro Pin during last Saturday's two ball best ball at the Lithgow Golf Club.
Bender was one of the first golfers to tee off and on the second hole, which featured the Pro Pin $250 prize, hit his shot and finished 98 cms from the hole - 2cms inside the allotted metre radius.
Advertisement
The unlucky golfer on the day was Jeff Geddes whose shot finished 74cms from the hole and although winning the nearest to the pin, missed out on the big prize because the rule states that it is first in the metre that gets the goodies.
The two ball best ball was won by the team of Justin McCann and Brad Preston on 44 points. They counted out runners up Mitchel Wallace and Blake Goldspink who also carded 44 points.
Vouchers went to Troy Luka and Dave Thompson, Chris Keller and Tony Oldfield, Gary Wallace and Les Goldspink and Steve Hall and Harry Bender.
Nearest the pin winners were Jeff Geddes, Damien Marjoram, Mike Saville, Blake Goldspink and Harry Bender who nearly holed out on the 18th with a shot that finished 24cms from the hole.
Once again carts were banned from the extremely wet course in a season that sees the rains reoccurring just about each day.
Wednesday nine hole competition (August 3): Phil Turner was the winner with 20 points. Runner up was Rob George 19 points and in third place was John Bird on 18 points on a countback.
Vouchers went to Anthony Potts, Peter Williams, Kev Hughes and Jeff Geddes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.