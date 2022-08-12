Lithgow Mercury

Harry Bender wins Lithgow Golf Club Pro Pin

By Jeff Geddes
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:44am, first published 12:35am
Harry Bender. Picture: Supplied

It was a case of "the early bird that got the worm" when Harry Bender took out the Pro Pin during last Saturday's two ball best ball at the Lithgow Golf Club.

