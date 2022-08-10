Lithgow Information Neighbourhood Centre hosted one of their pop-up cafes on August 9 at the Portland Corner Take-away.
The fortnightly events, funded by Resilience NSW, provide an opportunity for socialisation and access to services such as Lifeline, headspace and the SES.
Advertisement
Attendees are presented with a $15 voucher to purchase themselves lunch or morning tea. If the cafes aren't held at businesses, attendees receive a packed morning tea.
The next pop-up cafe will be held at Wallerawang Bakery on August 23 from 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.