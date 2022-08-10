Lithgow Mercury
Photos

Lithgow Information Neighbourhood Centre recently hosted one of their 'pop-up cafes'

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 10 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lithgow Information Neighbourhood Centre hosted one of their pop-up cafes on August 9 at the Portland Corner Take-away.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.