Renovations on the Lithgow Information Neighbourhood Centre (LINC) are well underway, despite adverse weather conditions.
According to Deputy Premier and State Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, the renovations will be due for completion at the end of the year.
Advertisement
"Despite recent weather, renovations are progressing well with the roof replacement as the next step towards the renovation's completion," Mr Toole said.
Works on the building have included a replacement of roofing, windows, painting of walls and doors, new carpet, additional heating and new technology.
General Manager of LINC, Lydia Commins said the funding for LINC is a brilliant outcome for the employees and the Lithgow community.
"We want to thank Lithgow Council and Paul Toole for the funding that was allocated to the building and all for all the support," Ms Commins said.
LINC received $453,494 from the NSW Government's resources for regions program to conduct restoration on the Padley Street building.
"Regional NSW mining communities play a very important part in the state's economy, and Lithgow will continue to play a role in state's economic success for years to come, which is why we're investing in the future of this region," Mr Toole said.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting regional mining towns that supply our state with the precious resources, and these projects will support the ongoing prosperity of the local community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.