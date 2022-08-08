Wallerawang to be at forefront of renewable energy following big battery approval

The Lithgow region is set to be at the forefront of renewable energy, following the approval of the 'Wallerawang 9 battery.'
NSW planning department announced the approval of the proposal on Thursday, August 4.
According to Greenspot CEO Brett Hawkins, The 500MW/1,000MWh grid scale battery is a signal of the area's potential ongoing contribution to powering the state into the future.
"The Central West Orana Renewable Energy Xone is expected to unlock three gigawatts of wind and solar generation by the mid-2020s," Mr Hawkins said.
"We have secured an approval for a major energy storage project here in Wallerawang which may play a role in making that a reality."
Lithgow Council has praised the decision and stated that it signifies the confidence of the private sector in the regions potential.
"It is not every day that there is formal Government approval and strong community support for a $400 million investment in this city," Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said.
"The fact is we are presently witnessing an unprecedented level of investment in Lithgow in new forms of energy generation and storage with a number of major proposals currently being advanced."
According to the NSW planning department, the project will result in the creation of up to 100 construction jobs and five ongoing operational jobs.
