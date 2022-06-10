Man gets into early-morning argument with fast-food worker in Lithgow

Lithgow Mercury

Police inquiries into an argument between a man and fast-food restaurant employee in Lithgow continue

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:14am, first published 12:00am
Police are continuing to investigate an argument that broke out between a man and a fast-food restaurant employee in the early hours of Thursday morning at Lithgow.

