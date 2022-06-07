Warning from health district about COVID text message scam

Lithgow Mercury

Warning from Western NSW Local Health District about COVID text message scam

MW
By Matt Watson
June 7 2022 - 6:00pm
A TEXT message that asks the receiver to click on a link to get a free COVID test kit is a scam, according to the Western NSW Local Health District.

