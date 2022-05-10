news, local-news,

The event on Saturday at the Lithgow Golf Club was a two ball best ball with the highlight of the day being a hole-in-one by Brian Judge. Holes in one are a rare feat and golfers no matter what their talents are can go through their entire careers without achieving this milestone. Not so for Brian Judge with his latest hole-in-one making it four 'aces' for the low marker. His fourth 'ace, came ironically on the par three fourth hole which sees him also pick up the pro pin cash. It is not surprising that Judge has notched up four holes in one as he is one of the straightest ball strikers in the club. There was a good field for the two person best ball and the winners were Peter Haley (35) and Mitch Luka (6) with a score of 44 points. Once again it was tough going for most of the field on a course that has been saturated for many months with Haley and Luka combing well for their win. Runner up on 43 points was the team of Paul Bailey and Al Mostyn and in third spot was Ray Thompson and Paul Bosman with a score of 42 points. READ MORE: Saturday, May 14 will see the staging of last months postponed April monthly medals. Wednesday nine hole competition (May 4): Winner: Brian Bourke on 23 points. Runner up was Rob George with 21 points on a countback from third placed John Bird and Mark Seckold was fourth on 20 points. Vouchers went to those with 19 points and better and winners were Al Mostyn, Brian Judge, Ben Sheehan, Darren Healey, Steve McCann, P Bracewell, Ross King and Paul Stewart. Friday nine hole competition (May 6): Winner was Paul Cinat on 21 points. Second was Brian Judge with 19 points on a countback from third placed Jeff Geddes. Vouchers went to Ross King, John Bird, Rob Peachma, Darren Hunter and Nathan Mitchell. Nearest to the pins went to Chris Giugni and Dave Thompson. The ladies event on Wednesday May 11 was a two ball best ball and their monthly medals will be on Friday, May 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

