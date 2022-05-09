newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow High School hosted a special business breakfast and Try a Trade day on Thursday, May 6. Local businesses, employers and community members visited the school to exchange ideas and network while enjoying a delicious breakfast. "We hope to grow our local connections and provide many opportunities for our students to build relationships with employers, helping to support them in their educational pathways," Lithgow High School said in a statement. The school wanted to thank those who took the time out of their busy schedules to attend the event and thanked its students for their catering, serving and directing traffic on the day. Students from year 9, 10, 11 and 12 along with visiting schools La Salle Academy, Portland Central and Katoomba High then took part in Try a Trade Day. Try a Trade is an initiative to increase the status of many traditional trades, address skills shortages in the region and connect young people to their future careers. The day allowed students an exciting interactive hands-on experience. The displays were entertaining, informative and fun and allowed students to talk with local employers, tradespeople, apprentices and TAFE teachers. Lithgow High wanted to thank Lithgow TAFE's Jackie Smith and Mrs Rebecca Hamment and her team for making the Try a Trade day experience possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/b11b48ba-7d92-43f1-b75a-1b15ca1b7467.JPG/r2_471_4606_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg