Letter: A lot of fanciful nonsense

Send a letter to the editor I am totally opposed to the idea/installation sought for the Wallerawang Power Station area. I attended the Council Meeting re the Rescission motion and noted the general public resistance to such a nightmare as this. Shame on Council for firstly not informing and then not listening to residents. Aside from the toxicity of burning Sydney's red-bin garbage - has anyone even considered the freight task at hand - by road and rail - that would all come through the Blue Mountains?! Read: This of itself would impose massive social costs on Mountains towns via the volume and number of trucks - and all loads have to get up the hill so pollution would be at maximum levels. Even if rail is also used (how and where no-one has indicated) are the paths and wagons and rail-freight entities even available or interested? Owing to the fixed nature of rail - truck movements (many short trips and consequently totally inefficient) would be required at each end no doubt. And is anyone prepared for the inevitable breakdowns and delays - even if the infrastructure is ever finally weather-proofed. So the costs of this outrage would be widely spread - it is not so simple as to suggest we are just taking all rubbish from wherever. Contractual arrangements are vague at best and how is Council to be paid its levies? Council should focus on doing something, anything about our appalling roads and the Main Street before fanciful nonsense like this! - Ian Douglas, South Bowenfels

