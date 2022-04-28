The Saint: The issue that won't go away

comment,

IT'S been a long time since an issue in Lithgow generated as much passion as the current bid by big business and the NSW Government to solve Sydney's garbage problem by burning it at Wallerawang. In fact the last time things got so heated was a few years back when another attempt, supported by Council, sought to make us City Garbage Central, a title we didn't want then and still don't. Things got more than a little heated in the packed gallery in Council this week when six of the nine Councillors confirmed their position to keep the door open and see what blows in. One new Councillor even accused 2LT's Peter Watson of being a Labor stooge on the controversy, perhaps an indication that nerves are getting a bit frayed. It's a multi faceted contest between Big Business and the Coalition government's waste grand plan, two opposing factions in Lithgow Council, active community lobbyists who don't want us as a dumping ground and a complacent segment who, as always, let someone else do the fighting. It's THE big issue of our time and won't go away. Meantime there are clearly a lot of people out there wishing that the Council elections were this year and not in 2024 (While awaiting an outcome keep yourself informed by looking up Plumewatch and see in real time just how these incinerator things have wandering ways with their emissions). TRAWLING back through the memory bank it seems that last time Greater Lithgow received a real Government economic boost was when Bob Carr's Labor lot brought us the State Office block with several hundred well paid jobs. This time Paul Toole's Coalition wants to give us Sydney's garbage. All a matter of priorities I guess. THERE are new waste energy concerns being heard in the community lately. Like, if the Wang project is approved and Sydney's mindless sprawl continues will a second ( or third) unit be targeted for Wang? And if the Blue Mountains line is shut down as it so often is, what's Plan B for moving around 10,000 tonnes of garbage a week? A TYPICAL holiday weekend scenario in Lithgow on Anzac Day. Hordes of locals and visitors in town looking for a coffee and a snack and only two CBD cafes open (until one of those shut early after running out of supplies). Ep, a tourist hot spot. Send a letter to the editor at ben.palmer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

