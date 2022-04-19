Lithgow Quota has enjoyed a busy start to the year

community,

Since our last newsletter four of our ladies participated in the Walk for Dementia on Sunday, February 13 while six other members enjoyed morning tea in the park. A social meeting was held on Tuesday, February 15 where members listened to two guest speakers from Headspace telling us how this program works for the youth of our area, from mentoring to group sessions to one on one support. Dinner was served afterwards by our Functions committee headed by Quortarian Jenny Lovett. Our Clubs next event in March was Clean Up Australia day at our beautiful Quota Park where now we see all the beautiful autumn leaves beginning to change colour and fall. International Women's Week was celebrated in March where we held our 70th Birthday on Tuesday, March 8 incorporating International Women's Day. READ MORE: President Joy Smith welcomed 84 ladies on the night and thanking Q. Margaret Hickie for making the Birthday cake, Margaret has been making all of our special function cakes over many years. Our Guest Speaker for the night was Sculptor Harrie Fasher who is a very talented lady who works with many different materials such as iron, cement, paper, copper etc. Her work has been displayed in many areas in Australia including sculptures in Western Australia and By the Sea in Bondi. Also in March some of our ladies catered for the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program held at the Foundations at Portland. This being a time for reflection, fun and creativity celebrating moving forward after the Bush Fires. Thank you to Q. Sonia Cox for applying for a Grant to fund this event. The participants created beautiful landscape paintings to be erected in various outlying areas affected by the severe bush fires of 2020. In March plans were commenced for Quota's Craft Fair to be held in October, 2022. To round off our newsletter Quota Lithgow held a very successful Trivia Night under the guidance of Q. Rhonda McAndrew on Wednesday night April 13 at the Lithgow Golf Club. Entry fee was $15 per person then on the night there were two raffles, one being a Mother's Day Gift Basket and the other a Gourmet Food Hamper. Strong competition between the 13 teams taking part to answer 100 questions set by Quizmaster Barry (Chubby) Perry, at the conclusion of the night all prize winners donated their winnings back to Quota. Everyone was thanked for coming along and invited back for next year's event. All were wished a safe trip home on such a wet evening.

