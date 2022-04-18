newsletters, editors-pick-list,

POLICE have confirmed a 21 year-old Lithgow woman is dead after she was washed off the rocks at Catherine Hill Bay's Pink Caves on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the area near the Pink Caves - a striking natural attraction located to the south of the town, about 12.30pm. Initial reports indicated two women had been washed off the shore by a wave. One woman was washed back onto the rocks, suffering minor injuries. Police said a 26-year-old man jumped into the water to rescue the second woman but found himself in trouble amid the conditions. Lake Macquarie lifesavers rescued the pair on a jet ski, bringing them ashore further south at Moonee Beach. Police from Lake Macquarie and Tuggerah Lakes, assisted by surf lifesavers, began CPR on the woman before paramedics arrived and continued her treatment. The woman died at the scene a short time later. NSW Ambulance say the second woman was driven to the Belmont Hospital for medical assessment with minor injuries. The man received attention for minor cuts and abrasions. A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner. The woman's death is the second in the Munmorah State Conservation Area in a month. A man was found dead in March after he was washed off the notorious Snapper Point rocks while fishing. READ MORE: Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said, in the leader up to Easter long weekend, holiday makers should be reminded of the importance of water safety. "Make sure you are always swimming between the flags and listening to the instruction of lifesaving staff," Mr Scruton said. "During holiday times it is also important to remember that swimming and alcohol do not mix." The NSW Environment Protection Authority doubled down on Mr Scruton's advice, warning people to take care around beaches and rivers over Easter in the wake of heavy rain. Executive director regulatory operations Steve Beaman said flood waters have washed a variety of contaminants into waterways. "The EPA recommends that water from waterways in flood-impacted areas is not consumed or used for any recreational or agricultural purpose," Mr Beaman said. "Swimming in waters affected by flood or stormwater can expose swimmers to dangers, and polluted waters can make you sick. The community should be cautious around waterways as chemicals, hazardous materials and other unidentified items may also be present and should not be handled. "In some waterways there is significant debris, much of it submerged, creating hazards for swimmers and boat operators." Report significant debris to the Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.a or call Triple Zero if risk is imminent.

