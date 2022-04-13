news, local-news,

Chevy have sewn up the Minor Premiership of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Autumn competition despite an upset loss to last-placed Grippers in Round Eight played at the Old Trades Hall. Chevy looked like extending their winning streak to four matches when they took the first two rubbers against Grippers for a 4-1 lead. Grippers, winless for three weeks, struck back quickly to level at 5-all before Chevy again went ahead 7-5. Grippers stunned the title favourites with a 6-0 burst for an 11-7 gap but Chevy wouldn't lie down, taking the last singles 2-0 and the first doubles 2-1 to trail only 11-12 going into the second and final doubles. It was Grippers that prevailed however, sneaking a close 2-0 result to complete the boilover, 14-11. A consistent team effort from Grippers saw Lou Kappos score 4-2, Linda Kappos 4-3 and Sean Jenkins 3-4. Mick Wagner stood out in a losing effort for Chevy with an untarnished 6-0, while Mark McAulay and Shane Eagle both struggled on the night, ending at 2-5 and 1-6 respectively. READ MORE: Smashes entered their clash with Spinners needing a win and a Chevy loss to keep the race for top spot alive. They appeared to be on their way after winning the first rubber 2-0 but a 6-1 run from Spinners had them leading 6-3 nearing the midway point. Smashes got it back to 7-all but Spinners kicked again for 11-7, leaving it all to do for Smashes with only three rubbers to go. They did almost do it, as they secured the last singles and the first doubles, both 2-0, to see the match deadlocked at 11-all with only the second doubles to come. The teams split the first two games before Spinners snatched the third in an 11-9 squeaker, to fall in by the barest of margins, 13-12. Kevin Wright was the star for Spinners with 6-0, Kelly Gurney backed up at 4-3 while Sharnie Roberts found the going tough for 1-6. Matthew Kappos finished in the black for Smashes at 4-2, with Riza Wiradi returning 3-5 and Pauline Wellfare 2-4 in a loss that gifted first place to Chevy. The Competition will now take a two week break for the School Holidays and return for the last regular season round on April 27, with the play-offs to commence the following week. Pointscore: Chevy 23, Smashes 18, Spinners 15, Grippers 14. Matches for April 27: Round 9

