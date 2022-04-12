news, local-news,

The Lithgow Golf Course continues to play extremely hard following another week of rain which had saturated the fairways and greens. The scores show just how difficult scoring was with only four single markers handling the conditions. Mitch Luka (5) had the best stableford score with a brilliant 40 points, club runner up champion Darren Hunter ((scr) again showed his class with a two under 70 and club champion Brock Egan (+2) continued his excellent scoring with a three under par. Dave Titcume (6) was the fourth to break par with a score of 37 points. Other notable scores were Max McCann and Steve Hall on 36 points and from there the scores dropped off in the tough conditions. The main event was a two ball best ball and it took a countback to decide the winners. Steve Mays and McCann took out the main voucher counting out Mitch Luka and Jeff Geddes with both teams scoring 44 points. In third place on 43 points was Max Nightingale and Brad Gordon. READ MORE: Vouchers went to those with 40 points and better and they were Brock Egan, Hayden Wren, Rob George, Paul Cinat, Brett Scanlon, Dave Titcume, Tom Jennings, Ken Durie, Al Mostyn, Dave Muir, Richard Mara and Jonathan and Brendan Van Veen. Nearest to the pins went to Dave Titcume (2), Jeff Geddes and Dave Muir. It will be another huge Easter weekend of golf and hopefully the course will have dried out. Wednesday nine hole competition (April 9): Winner was Brian Judge on 23 points with Michael Casey counting out third placed Geoff Houlison into second place with both finishing on 22 points. Vouchers went to Dave Warren, Ken Durie, Chris Keller, Al Mostyn and Carlos Garibotto. Vouchers went to 17 points and better.

