Alex Evans is set to make a splash at the South Australian Aquatic and Leisure centre when he competes in the Australian National Age Championships in Adelaide. The Lithgow swimmer and La Salle Academy student will compete from April 11 to 18 after qualifying for the 50m, 100m and 200m Freestyle, the 50m and 100m Butterfly and the 200m and 400m Individual Medley. Evans gained his first qualifying time in the 100m Freestyle at the Lithgow carnival in November and swam qualifying times at the NSW State Age champs at Sydney Olympic Park in January. His last qualifying time was in the 200m Freestyle at the Lithgow Club Championships in March. He said he felt his chance to compete at Nationals was a reward for all the hard yards he had put in. "It's also a chance to swim against and rub shoulders with the best swimmers in Australia," he said. He was also grateful to be able to compete and travel post COVID-lockdown. "The season started in October following the COVID lock down and preparations for the season usually start in August, so it was a tough start," he said. He said due to changes in competition schedules there was only a short break over Christmas. "I actually trained on holidays over Christmas at Port Stephens and was coming off the back of a very long season without much of a break," he said. Despite the short break, he was most excited to test himself in the pool and compete in his favourite event - the 100m butterfly. "I'm looking forward to seeing how fast I can go, I'd love to make a final and even win a medal but I'd be happy to do some PB's [personal bests] and just getting there is a big achievement," he said. Evans has been training hard ahead of Nationals, with six to seven sessions per week between Lithgow and Bathurst pools. "I've been doing a lot of training and I've started tapering which means that the training is much less intense and not as hard," he said. He said he had a passion for being in the pool and pushing himself to be the best he can be. "I like that it [swimming] keeps me fit and I like pushing myself with my training partners. I also love racing and improving my times," he said. He wanted to thank the coaches from Lithgow and Bathurst Swimming clubs for helping him get this far and also his family. "Thanks to mum and dad for driving me to all the training and carnivals," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/507efbb4-090d-48b3-9f59-f6ccb1d8ddb5.jpg/r9_0_4611_2600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg