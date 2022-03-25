Lithgow Hospital nurse, Hanna Healey, inspired by compassionate care

news, local-news,

Lithgow Hospital nurse, Hanna Healey, knows the power of compassionate nursing. One of five new graduate nurses to join the team at Lithgow Hospital this year, Ms Healey says it was witnessing nurses help her own family that ultimately inspired her passion for supporting others through nursing. It's this experience that Ms Healey says will continue to inspire her as she cares for patients throughout her career. The Lithgow local is excited to be working at Lithgow Hospital and giving back to the community she grew up in. Ms Healey says she's also looking forward to working with the hospital's friendly and supportive team. "Working with other nurses who provide exceptional care also inspires me to deliver the best care possible," Ms Healey said. READ MORE: Throughout their first year, graduate nurses are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and develop their skills and knowledge. While Ms Healey is currently working at Lithgow Hospital's Inpatient Ward, later this year she'll move on to Lithgow's emergency department as well as the Mental Health Unit at Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital. "I'm excited for all my placements as I think I can learn so much from different departments and further develop my skills as a nurse," Ms Healey said. "I have learnt so much already in the first couple of weeks and I'm excited to learn more." The Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District welcomed 131 graduate nurses and midwives to its workforce this year, providing a significant boost to the health system.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/f11e5c23-3f7c-4e8e-ab20-0cbb3efb7438.png/r1_113_2431_1486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg