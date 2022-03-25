news, local-news,

The Seven Valleys Chamber of Commerce, Lithgow held its inaugural Start Ups Information session at Western Sydney University's Lithgow Transformation Hub on Thursday, March 24. The initiative represents the initial step in supporting those in the region with a business idea or concept and giving them the necessary guidance to commercialisation. The information session, featuring entrepreneurs and experienced business advisors, gave participants a baseline of what to consider when progressing one's business idea. The Chamber is working alongside Western Sydney University's (WSU) Lithgow Hub to create a physical co-working space, supported by mentoring services including online interaction. Individuals with an entrepreneurial bent will be able to gain knowledge and pursue their ideas to fruition, knowing there is a support infrastructure in place. All of this is designed to encourage an enterprise culture in the region and build innovative businesses. The Start Ups Information Session (with monthly mentoring workshops) is the Chamber's first event to kick start the Business Revival Program, funded by the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) fund. "The funding is important for the region and for the Chamber as we're considered an area in transition. The heritage of the Lithgow region has been as an industrial and energy producing area, but the region needs to develop new business opportunities and enterprises," Chamber President Peter Pilbeam said. Acting Premier, Minister for Regional NSW, and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund is part of the $4.5 billion bushfire support program co-funded by the Federal and NSW Governments for bushfire recovery, response and preparedness in NSW. "More than two years have passed since the Black Summer bushfires destroyed homes across our state including Lithgow and the NSW Government is continuing to deliver the support our local region needs to keep moving forward in recovery," Mr Toole said. "The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund is backing projects that bring communities together, support tourism, boost business recovery and increase preparedness for future bushfires, acknowledging recovery is a long process." Mr Pilbeam said working together with our partners and supporters, namely WSU, Central West Business HQ and AusIndustry, the Chamber is laying the platform from which enterprises can develop. "It is no mean feat to establish a business, let alone a viable one and our program reduces the uncertainties through mentoring advice and support," he said. "The Chamber will be working with the each of the start-up participants to map out a program of support, bringing together the necessary experts as required." For those who could not make the Information Session but would like to participate in upcoming mentoring workshops, please contact the Chamber. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/297351d7-ccf7-44c5-bc74-d21361bcc60d.jpeg/r3_97_1277_817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg