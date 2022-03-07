Mick Wagner showed how it was done, leading his team to victory

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Round Three of the Lithgow's Table Tennis Association Autumn competition played at the Old Trades Hall saw the last unbeaten side fall and a subsequent change at the top of the ladder. Chevy took on a Smashes team that were intent on keeping their undefeated status intact and the teams shared the opening two rubbers for a 2-2 scoreline. Chevy surged ahead 6-2 and maintained the four-game gap at 8-4 and 11-7 before Smashes won the last singles to trail only 11-9 going into the doubles. Chevy would not be denied though, and ripped through both doubles 2-0 to hand Smashes their first loss, 15-9. Mick Wagner again showed the way for Chevy with a 6-1 result, while Shane Eagle contributed 3-4 and Mark McAulay 2-4 as they leap-frogged Smashes into first place. Matthew Kappos and Riza Wiradi produced 4-2 and 4-3 respectively for Smashes, and Pauline Wellfare was unlucky in going 1-6. READ MORE: The winless Grippers took on Spinners and needed a victory to keep in contact with the front-runners. Grippers held an early 2-0 edge but soon found themselves trailing 6-5 nearing the halfway point. The two teams traded 4-0 bursts before Grippers grabbed the last singles 2-0 to hold a shaky 10-9 lead with only the doubles to come. Grippers claimed both doubles 2-1 in tight contests to taste success for the first time, 14-11. The Grippers contingent shared the spoils of victory, with Lou Kappos recording 4-2, Linda Kappos 4-3 and Sean Jenkins 2-4. Kevin Wright continued his fine form for Spinners with a superb 6-0, while Leon Rust went 3-4 and Sharnie Roberts 0-6. Pointscore: Chevy 9, Smashes 8, Spinners 5, Grippers 4. This Week's Matches: Round 4; Chevy v Spinners. Grippers v Smashes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/7793b135-1853-49f9-86f8-6aef0634868a.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg