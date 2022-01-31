Margaret Burns recognised for a 'remarkable' 60 years of charity work

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WHEN it comes to the term 'local icon' it's easy to identify some of Greater Lithgow's community and charity workers, and no one less deserving in this regard than sisters in arms Margaret Burns and Doreen Mina who now carry the treasured honorific OAM - Order of Australia Medal - on their titles. Last week the Mercury reported on the inclusion in the Australia Day Honours List of Doreen Mina. What made the same day awards to these two women so special is that they were tireless workers on charity projects, perhaps best remembered by many as Pink Ladies, the title bestowed on volunteers who gave up their time to work for the Lithgow Hospital Auxiliary, particularly in the canteen at our old 'hospital on the hill' and in more recent times in the 'new' complex at Bowenfels. There would be few, if any, in the Greater Lithgow community who could match the contribution of Margaret Burns over a remarkable 60 years in charity work. Margaret was a stalwart of the Lithgow community, as a volunteer, leader, and fundraiser for 60 years. She is well-known, appreciated, loved and admired across the community for her willingness to do whatever it takes to support and lead community groups. She has held leadership positions in many community organisations, been the driving force behind some significant initiatives and until very recently, would bake, sit on stalls to raise money, sell raffle tickets and participate in any committee or group which needed her. Margaret lived in Lithgow from 1959 until 2020. After the death of her beloved husband, Doug, and with health challenges of her own, she moved to Canberra to be close to her three daughters, four grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is living very happily in Fred Ward Gardens, an aged care facility in Curtin ACT. During those six decades she held leadership positions in wide ranging community organisations and was a driving force behind significant initiatives for the benefit of the community. After a lifetime in Lithgow is these days residing in a nursing home in Canberra, not far from her daughter Julia. Apart from her prominent role in the Hospital Auxiliary she worked among other things for the Smith Family, VIEW Club, Local Area Health Council, CanAssist (foundation member), the CMS Christian Bookshop, and her support for the Cooerwull and Lithgow high schools earned her life membership of the NSW P and C Associations. It was this that was recognised in her OAM citation. One contemporary summed it up with ... 'Margaret is one of those hard working, unassuming country women who hold Australian towns together. 'Nominations for charity work and commitment to a cause are perhaps not the glamorous ones but they reflect where you roll up your sleeves and make things happen in practical ways.' Margaret and Doreen will receive their awards in formal ceremonies later this year, Doreen at Government House in Sydney and Margaret in Canberra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/45a9fbde-d44c-4a6d-80a3-9f689ecb92cc.png/r0_20_1200_698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg