Tarana's new twilight markets are a huge success in January

Tarana markets began 2022 with a glorious twilight market last Sunday. Tarana markets are always on the 4th Sunday morning of each month, unless COVID intervenes, which it did for six months in 2021. But the January summer market has 'pivoted' to an early evening event. From 5pm until 8pm on Sunday, a fabulous array of stalls greeted the many regular visitors, and a seemingly vast number of new friends. The emphasis was on food to enjoy on the night, with some really delicious offerings - Cambodian food, stuffed baked potatoes, an array of pies and quiches, sausage sizzle of course leading up to Australia Day, cheese platters, steak sandwiches from the much loved RFS barbeque, and much of the regular offerings. Beer, wine and cider was available by the glass to add to enjoyment, and many brought picnic rugs and chairs so they could relax and enjoy an evening meal at the markets. With unexpectedly large numbers of visitors coming along, many food stalls sold out, but hopefully everyone found something delicious to enjoy. Of course the highlight was the Tarana music, delivered as always with skill and enthusiasm by the fabulous local Union Band. Music is just one of the joys of the Tarana markets - a beautiful outdoor setting, in the centre of the magnificent Tarana Valley, really diverse and interesting stalls, where every item is made or produced by the stall holders, a truly wonderful local community who always support the event, the central role of the beloved Tarana RFS - so many great features. READ MORE: But as always the music is the highlight, and what defines the Tarana spirit. It was fabulous to see the picnic dinners being enjoyed, with focus on the music, and the kids dancing and joining in the fun. With great feedback from visitors and stall holders alike, January twilights are here to stay, and may be extended to be the summer market feature.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/c2450bee-9c0d-45aa-934f-374ea1fba7b1.jpeg/r10_627_4022_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg