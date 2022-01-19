newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow's parkrun started on Saturday, January 21, 2017 and now five years later, the small but dedicated crew will be celebrating their fifth anniversary on January 22, 2022. The celebration will be held at event 189 for Lithgow, who have had 1379 different people visit the track, meaning over 31,125 kilometres walked, with 1060 personal best times being made. The group has also had 178 different volunteers with a total of 1514 different jobs being done. Lithgow Parkrun coordinator Paul Vanstone said that the five years has come around very quickly. "We're very excited to have done five years, it comes around quickly and we would love to be able to do another five years," he said. Mr Vanstone wanted to encourage that it was a walking event that can be done within the hour. "If you are still walking then we will wait for you, no one leaves until the last person crosses that finish line," he said. "We have people in there 70 and 80's coming each week to walk the course because they are dedicated." Lithgow Parkrun has also started using a new course at the Pony Club. "You can now park at the start line, with the convenience of toilets to make people feel a bit more comfortable," he said. "The old course was good but had some safety issues with mud and being slippery so this is much better." Mr Vanstone said they have a pretty consistent 20 to 30 people turn up each week but he would love to see at least 100. "It's good for people's health and gets them moving, I see lots of people walking around Lithgow and I just want to tell them to come and join us at the course," he said. While there are some people who use the course to improve their running time, Mr Vanstone said anyone and everyone can come out. "It isn't a running event, it is a running and walking event," he said. "You can bring a running pram, I've brought my grandson in his running pram before, you can bring one dog per person as long as they're on a lead too." According to Mr Vanstone, the course is almost level with no real hills on the course. "The event is for all ages, anybody and everybody, it is always free but I would recommend you to register online at parkrun, so you can keep an eye on how you're progressing with the results being sent out each week," he said. Mr Vanstone said they are always looking for more volunteers, so if you have some free time or are in a period of injury he asks that you come down. "If people could volunteer by Thursday that would be great, it becomes very stressful to organise otherwise," he said. "I always tell people they will look good in an orange vest." Mr Vanstone said that some mornings you get to watch the sunrise before or during the event. "It makes it a wonderful way to start the weekend and a nice morning to get out of the house," he said. "People are hesitant to come and join, they might see people in fitness gear or running gear and turn around, but it's not like that at all, it is very social and fun. If you are new always look for the run director in a blue and white vest. "Even if it is just walking, come and have a go. Everyone there is happy and lovely and more than willing to help you out." Each week the event begins at 7.50am with an 8am start at the Lithgow Pony Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/2c785759-7c07-4c6a-b7c5-d816604745b5.JPG/r0_55_4608_2659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg