Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A strong performance': Wolves prepare to take on Dubbo after clean sweep

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
May 9 2024 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Under 18's had an outstanding victory against the Nyngan Tigers. Picture by Eric Mahony.
The Under 18's had an outstanding victory against the Nyngan Tigers. Picture by Eric Mahony.

Things are looking up for the Workies Wolves after a clean sweep against the long distance travellers Nyngan Tigers on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.