'A strong performance': Wolves prepare to take on Dubbo after clean sweep

Things are looking up for the Workies Wolves after a clean sweep against the long distance travellers Nyngan Tigers on the weekend.
Players from Nyngan travelled an over 800 kilometre and 10.5 hour round trip for the home game held at Tony Luchetti Sportground on Saturday, May 4.
Despite giving their best efforts, the Tigers were possibly weary from travel and went down to the Workies 26-16 in first grade.
"It was a tightly contested game," Workies Wolves Club President Eric Mahony said.
The Lithgow Workies Wolves Under 18's dominated their grade game with an outstanding 42-6 victory against the Nyngan Tigers.
"The Under 18's hit their straps this weekend and in a very strong performance ran out the winners," Mahony said.
The Reserve Grade also faced an incredibly tight battle, but managed to come out the winners as they defeated the Nyngan Tigers 30 -20.
"In a great come from behind win, the emerging young talent of the club came together with a wealth of experience from our senior players to defeat Nyngan," Mahony said.
According to Mahony, the Women's League Tag team also had to put in a strong fight to claim their 22-12 victory.
"The Lithgow Workies Wolves Women's League Tag against a very tenacious Nyngan Tigers defence had to work hard to claim their win," Mahony said.
This coming Sunday, May 12 the Wolves will face Dubbo Raiders at Apex oval, commencing with Women's League tag at 11:00 am.
