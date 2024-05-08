LithGlow 2024 postponed, set to go ahead later this year

Popular event LithGlow has been postponed for 2024, just days before the event was to go ahead.
Citing a wet and gloomy weather forecast, Lithgow City Council decided to cancel the event for the first time in its history.
Council said it understands that many in the community look forward to LithGlow. Council's events team will be immediately commencing planning to ensure that a rescheduled fun, exciting and engaging LithGlow can be held later this year.
Council said further information will be provided at the earliest opportunity.
Set to take place at the Blast Furnace Park on Saturday, May 11, LithGlow is a celebration of the rich industrial heritage of Lithgow and a showcase of lighting and projection installations as well as a raft of food trucks and night market stalls.
It is expected that the event will be rescheduled to later this year.
