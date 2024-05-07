'Thank you': Phil and Margaret wrap up at Portland newsagency

After providing Portland their news and more for almost 20 years, Phil and Margaret Downey are preparing to say farewell.
Mr and Mrs Downey took charge of the Portland newsagency in 2005 and have witnessed a whole generation of local children evolve.
"We've watched a lot of these kids grow up," Mrs Downey said.
"We watched them all grow up to be adults, drive cars, get married and have kids of their own.
During their time at the newsagent, Mr and Mrs Downey saw the rise of digital media change their product offerings and learned how to adapt.
"It's [working in a newsagent] changed a lot, it's slowed down a lot...," Mr Downey said.
"Digital has taken over a lot. Including the lotto," Mrs Downey said.
"It's a different dynamic."
According to Mr and Mrs Downey, the digital age has seen newsagents adapt the products they offer.
"You had to go more towards giftware than magazines and stuff. A lot of the magazines got culled," Mr Downey said.
"People don't buy them, they don't print them anymore and a few are online only."
Despite the changes in the way media is delivered, Mr and Mrs Downey believe that newsagents still play an important role in the community.
"They are a meeting spot. They are almost a little hub," Mrs Downey said.
"Especially in a small town. The biggest part is really the meeting part. The greeting and the service. Locals know you, as opposed to the bigger towns and cities where you don't really have that connection," Mr Downey said.
"It's a little bit of a lifeblood because of that," Mrs Downey said.
As the time comes for Mr and Mrs Downey to close a wonderful chapter of their lives, they are filled with mixed emotions.
"We're relieved, excited, a bit lost and a bit everything," Mrs Downey said.
"It's a weird feeling going from seven days a week four o'clock starts to nothing," Mr Downey said.
Mr and Mrs Downey said there are a few things they will miss from their years at the newsagent when they look back on their time.
"We'll miss the locals," they both said.
"The work and being in touch with everything," Mrs Downey said.
"Doing things for people, especially the elderly. They'd ring me to deliver them some bread so I'd do things like that," Mr Downey said.
Mr and Mrs Downey's plans for the future include taking a well earned rest and some holidays.
"We're going to New Zealand at Christmas to our daughter for two weeks," Mrs Downey said.
"But we'll probably try and take a week before we start whatever we're doing. I'm very much a homebody."
Mr and Mrs Downey expressed their appreciation to the Portland community for their support during their time at the newsagent.
"We'd like to thank the town for everything. For the last 18 years. For supporting us and befriending us," Mrs Downey said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.