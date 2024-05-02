Cullen Bullen sewerage system delivers healthy future for residents

Cullen Bullen residents can bid farewell to their septic tanks after the new sewerage system and treatment plant officially opened to service the town.
On Wednesday, May 1 Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham officially opened the plant in a ceremony attended by Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee and State Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
Mayor Statham said the sewerage plant, which is part of the Cullen Bullen Sewerage Scheme, will be a great benefit for the residents.
"This scheme will have a profound and positive impact for the people of Cullen Bullen. Delivering quality infrastructure is key for thriving communities," Cr Statham said.
"I am so pleased to see that this project has come to fruition".
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said the $7.5 million project was the result of a partnership with Lithgow City Council and the former NSW government.
"This is helping the residents of Cullen Bullen. There are 85 homes that are now connected to here to the sewerage system," Mr Toole said.
"This means that people won't have to pump their septic systems into the future. It will actually be better for the environment.
"It also means a village like Cullen Bullen can grow into the future."
According to a statement from council, The plant will reduce potential environmental impacts and health issues that resulted from the previous system.
"The new system collects sewerage from private properties and transports it to the new treatment plant for processing," the statement said.
"The new system will be able to cater for the existing village population and for the long-term future of the village."
According to Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty, the Cullen Bullen Sewerage Scheme has delivered a much-needed service to the village.
"This is a significant project for the Cullen Bullen community and it's great to see this sewerage scheme has now been completed," she said.
