'I'm loving my time': First year Notre Dame students immersed in Lithgow life

It has been an exciting time exploring the region and rural medicine for Notre Dame University's Lithgow campus 2024 cohort.
Five first-year students have joined the Lithgow Campus to specialise in rural medicine and all that comes with living in the region.
According to Professor John Dearin, the students took part in a rural immersion and indigenous trip along with Sydney students.
"About 120 students from Sydney came to Lithgow and spent some time on a farm learning about rural life and some of the dangers of living and working on a farm," Dr Dearin said.
"They also had a walk in the Blue Mountains with some indigenous guides to have a look at some of the scenery in the Wentworth Falls area.
Professor Dearin said a former Lithgow Notre Dame student spoke to the group about life in rural medicine.
"She held the audience with great enthusiasm as she explained things to them," Dr Dearin said.
"These are people from Sydney in their first year, most of whom have never been exposed to rural life.
"She was able to show them some of the joys and professional enrichment that she experienced in a rural medical practice in Dubbo where she's studying psychiatry."
First year student, Maddie Young said it was an immersion trip that helped her decide to study in the Lithgow region.
"I first came out here with uni when they had the immersion trip and rural trial week," she said.
"It showcased the area, so I knew that I wanted to be here. I really enjoyed it.
Pip Kensit, a first year student and former remote nurse said studying in Lithgow was a great opportunity for her to explore her passion for rural and remote indigenous health.
"I'm loving my time. Clinically, it's I would argue the best experience you could have at the University of Notre Dame," Ms Kensit said.
"We have so much autonomy. They see healthcare as bigger than the hospital. We've done a lot of rural immersion and gone out to local family farms and done all these incredible things.
"We've even gone into the mine. I don't think there's many places where you can study a medical degree and gain all these additional life skills."
Each of the five students said they would consider practicing in the Lithgow area or another regional town once they are fully qualified.
