Mindfulness in management: Reducing project risks with proactive management

Techniques and tips to help you be more mindful and proactive managing projects. Picture Shuttestock

Do you work in management and oversee projects? Or you're a dedicated project manager? Working in a leadership role typically comes with a range of benefits, such as increased responsibilities, a decent wage, and other perks. It can also be stressful, which is so much to manage. Large projects with big budgets can go pear-shaped if mismanaged, and the ownership of the project sits with you. That means the buck stops with you.

Being a reactive manager can make things worse when it comes to reducing project risks, which is why we've prepared this helpful article. We'll discuss mindfulness approaches as they relate to project management and how a proactive approach can reduce project risks. You'll learn about techniques and tips to help you be more mindful and proactive and how this can benefit the projects you work on as well as the people you supervise. Continue reading to learn more.

Developing the right skills to reduce risks

Having the right skills, whether gained through years of experience or a qualification like a Graduate Certificate in Project Management, will put you one step ahead when it comes to reducing risks. Being experienced and qualified will equip you with the skills and knowledge you need to be an effective project manager.



Formal qualifications will typically either cover a generalist approach, which covers most types of projects, or a specialisation, such as IT project management. You'll typically gain an introduction to project management, learn different project management techniques, and understand how to effectively manage project teams and all elements of project design and implementation. This learning, combined with the mindful, proactive tips you'll learn in this article, will make for a winning combination.

The difference between reactive and proactive

First, we need to explain the key differences here. The basics are straightforward when it comes to the variation between the two approaches. Reactive risk management attempts to reduce the damage of potential threats and speed up an organisation's recovery from them. Still, it assumes that those threats will happen regardless of any measures taken to prevent them.



At the same time, proactive risk management identifies possible threats from project inception and planning and aims to prevent these events from ever happening in the first place. Where mindfulness comes in is that it matches very well with a proactive approach, as mindfulness means being in tune with your thoughts, feelings, behaviour, and the very moment that you exist in.

Mindful approach - Brainstorm risk potential

One mindful approach to project management includes brainstorming sessions to identify potential risks to a project. This means getting the project team together to chat about various potential risks to a project via a creative thinking and collaborative process.



The mindful component comes with everyone pondering potential risks and how they might occur. Doing this from all stages of project planning is part of fostering a mindful, proactive culture of risk management and enhancing the project team's adaptability to potential issues.

Create checklists

Once you've identified the potential risks, as the project manager, you can either create a checklist or delegate the task to make a comprehensive list of significant project risks and examine the project's outputs and tasks based on the lists. This is a mindful, systematic approach that will enable you to ensure that common risks are identified and is a foundational part of the risk identification and mitigation process.

Analyse project history

If you work for a large organisation, the enterprise has carried out significant projects before. By reviewing and analysing historical information and prior risks that have occurred, and the lessons learned because of this, you can proactively apply this knowledge to the current project's risk management and mitigation strategy.

Consult with subject matter experts

As part of your project team, or your more comprehensive colleague network, there should be subject matter experts and other professionals who you can consult with, depending on their knowledge and expertise as it relates to the project. By tapping into this knowledge, you can gain valuable proactive insights and guidance to help anticipate and address the potential risks you've identified more efficiently and effectively.

Qualitative and Quantitative Risk Assessments

When it comes to mindful, proactive project risk management techniques, choosing the correct risk assessment approach is an essential step in ensuring the success of your project.

Qualitative risk assessment means assigning subjective values to the chance and impact of risks. It's a quick and smooth way to prioritise risks.

Quantitative risk assessment is a more numerical or mathematical approach that involves data analysis and modelling to help determine risk probabilities and impacts. Business analysts and data scientists can be enlisted to help with this approach.

Your choice between these two risk assessment approaches will depend on the specific needs of your project. For instance, qualitative assessments can provide a rapid and pragmatic method of prioritising risks based on subjective inputs. In contrast, quantitative assessments offer a more exact, data-driven analysis of probabilities and their associated impacts.

Responding when risks eventuate

Being mindful and proactive in project management also determines how you respond when a risk turns into a reality. Instead of blaming, passing the buck or avoiding the issue, you can take a measured, mindful and proactive approach. First, put out the spot fire and solve the problem. Then, document the event, with some mitigation strategies plotted out should the issue occur in the future. This should stop the same problem from occurring again in the next project management cycle.

