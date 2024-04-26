Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

The Roasted Mule Espresso Bar is a breath of fresh air for Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jillian Ashworth is ready to serve you quality Columbian coffee. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Jillian Ashworth is ready to serve you quality Columbian coffee. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The Roasted Mule espresso bar in the Old Lithgow Pottery has quickly become a hot spot for locals to enjoy a coffee by the captivating garden or the arty interior.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.