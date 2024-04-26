The Roasted Mule Espresso Bar is a breath of fresh air for Lithgow

The Roasted Mule espresso bar in the Old Lithgow Pottery has quickly become a hot spot for locals to enjoy a coffee by the captivating garden or the arty interior.
The site is home to Australia's oldest commercial pottery, beginning operation in 1833 and pre-dating the Blast Furnace, which was built between 1906 and 1907.
Jillian Ashworth saw the opportunity to bring locals to the heritage site by offering Columbian coffee and pastries from Bakery Pattisserie Schwarz in Wentworth Falls.
"It's [The pottery] one of the most historical sites that's probably more significant to Lithgow's industrial growth than the steelworks, an the Blast Furnace but it's the one that's kind of overlooked," Ms Ashworth said.
"It's just a way to open the building up to the community for artists and people to gather and musicians to play for Free."
Ms Ashworth said it is important for the community and visitors to become familiar with the significance of the site and to enjoy their time in the unique environment.
"I just want to connect people with a part of Lithgow's heritage," she said.
The pottery site was once Lithgow's best kept secret, but locals have quickly caught onto the Roasted Mule's offerings, with the pastry demand far exceeding supply.
"It has been unexpectedly busy. I thought, "it's the pottery and no-one know's I'm here, I don't have a sign." I thought I'd spend my days sketching by the fire and maybe serve three or four people a day," Ms Ashworth said.
"But every day, I've sold out."
Each day before trading, Ms Ashworth makes the trek to Wentworth Falls to collect fresh items such as croissants and Danish pastries.
"It's important that we have consistent high quality," Ms Ashworth said.
If the French music, immersive artworks and bright lighting weren't enough, Locals will also have a chance to see pottery creation in action.
"You can see artist's in action, you can see the potter painting. Eventually you will be able to have your own coffee cup made at the Pottery and it will be yours whenever you drop in for a coffee," Ms Ashworth said.
According to Ms Ashworth, the columbian coffee is sourced through Mule roasters, which is reflected in the name of the espresso bar.
"It's called the Roasted Mule, because where the beans come from the mountain region of Columbia, the only way they can get them down is by mule," Ms Ashworth said.
Ms Ashworth said The Roasted Mule aims to be as environmentally friendly as possible.
"It's important for us to be sustainable," Ms Ashworth said.
"A new thing we're introducing when customers get a takeaway cup, they will also get some seeds so they can take them home and plant them in the cup."
The Old Pottery site is located in Silcock Street, with the Roasted Mule open from Thursday to Sunday.
