'An integral part of the future': Lithgow Council approves more EV chargers

The installation of four new electric electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Lithgow is set to be a positive outcome for the environment and tourism.
Lithgow City Council unanimously voted in favour of working with the NRMA to install the level 3 DC fast chargers in the Eskbank Street car park during the monthly ordinary meeting on Monday, April 22.
Councillors expressed their approval at the opportunity for passers-by to stop in Lithgow and utilise local businesses.
"It opens up some of those opportunities for some of those Main Street cafes that are in that precinct and [for travellers] to stop and take advantage on what we have on offer," Cr Eric Mahony said.
"People will be using these recharge facilities and some of them take some time to use. Whilst they're there, around the corner they can have a cup of coffee in the local shops," Cr Stephen Lesslie said.
Councillor Stuart McGhie said EV chargers near the CBD are in an ideal location for travellers to utilise.
"I think they're an integral part of future infrastructure for not only the LGA, but other LGA's surrounding us," Cr McGhie said.
"With the the reduction and the improvements to the highway, you are going to see traffic jams again and these EV's still need to run their air conditioners and everything like that on their battery.
"So you're going to see more people running out of battery by the time they get to Lithgow. The more of these charging points we can have, the better."
The project will be entirely funded by the NRMA, including the electrical infrastructure.
