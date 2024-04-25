'May we never forget': Spirit of the Anzacs was high in Lithgow region

Large crowds gathered at war memorials around the region on a sunny Thursday to commemorate Anzac day.
Dawn and main services were held in various locations on Thursday, April 25 to reflect and honour those who have served and died in conflicts past and present.
Lithgow's 11am service in Queen Elizabeth park began as local schools, emergency services, veterans and individuals descended down Main street at 10:50am.
A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-130J Hercules aircraft flew over the park at 11am before the official ceremony that was led by Johnny Sheply began.
Mayor Maree Statham recited the prologue, while Reverend Nathaniel Hanslow and the school captains from Lithgow High School and La Salle Academy read prayers.
"To everyone who has served, and is still serving in the protection of our nation and us, we thank you for your service," Cr Statham said during the prologue.
"May all their sacrifices never be forgotton. Lest we forget."
Lithgow City Band played the national anthem and the bugle for the last post. The Highland pipe band also played as the marchers entered the park and at the closing of the ceremony.
Local, Sam Williams who attended the ceremony, said Anzac day is an important day for the nation to reflect on the level of sacrifices made by soldiers.
"It's important to practice reverence to the point where it's an automated response to the legacy of the Anzacs and all the war parties that followed," Mr Williams said.
"All the service people that engaged with things that no human being should necessarily be put through ever. They had to do unspeakable things and things that seem superhuman."
According to Mr Williams the ceremonies provide an opportunity for the community to honour the Australians who sacrificed so much for the nation.
"If we don't do it as a community in such a formal setting, we don't have an opportunity to sit with that place within ourselves where we actually review the legacy they've provided and we don't remember on a deep level," Mr Williams said.
"The by-product of that is we can recall as much as we can vicariously how hard it must have been for a solider or a family awaiting that soldier.
"If we can appreciate and emphathise with how immensely troublesome those times would have been, then perhaps we can always work to resolve things without that outcome again of having to have a war."
Once the ceremony drew to a close, locals made their way to local venues for a drink and some two up or soaked up the sun at the Farmers markets across from the park.
Many workers in the hospitality industry dedicated the day to serving the community free breakfasts after local ceremonies.
