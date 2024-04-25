Back-to-back titles for Bender in remarkable achievement

To win the Lithgow Golf Club's championship once is an excellent achievement, but to win back to back titles is outstanding.
The club boast a host of talented but it was Harry Bender who stormed home over the last two rounds to capture his second title in two years.
Bender trailed Easter tournament winner Justin McCann by one shot after two rounds and then turned in a sensational one under par 71 in the third round to hit the front and from there was never headed to finish with a four round total of 299 to take the coveted title by six shots.
"It has been a hectic couple of weeks having to play stroke each Saturday and Sunday," champ Harry Bender said.
"The weather didn't help but I was really pleased and relieved to win my second title.
"There are several top line golfers in Lithgow that who on their day shoot low scores and to come out on top is very rewarding.
"It was tight after two rounds trailing Justin (McCann) by one shot and he has been in great form.
"I feel that my third round of 71 went a long way to me winning.
"It gave me a five shot lead going into the last round and gave me the option of playing safe on tight holes and it worked out well.
"Hopefully I can make it a three peat next year.
"It will be good to have a rest now and just enjoy golf without the pressure of the championships."
It was a great effort by Bender with the championships being played in dismal weather over the four rounds.
Still in his twenties, Bender will no doubt add to his already impressive list of victories.
Runner up was a past club champion in Steve Hall who played consistent golf to finish with a four round total of 305.
Considering the weather that caused a postponed of a week the championships was well supported with good fields and a big thank you goes to the Lithgow council for their sponsorship and support of the championships.
The B grade title was a hard fought affair with only a shot or two separating Geoff Thompson and Michael Campbell over the four rounds but it was Thompson who triumphed by one shot to take the title.
He recorded a four round total of 345, one better than runner up Campbell.
C grade saw a clear cut winner in Brad Preston who had won this title two years ago. Preston finished with a total of 378, 10 shots better than runner up Michael Hayden on 388.
"The green staff are to be commended on presenting the course in excellent condition," Club President Greg Guest said.
"It hasn't been easy after we had to postpone the tournament due to heavy rain on the first weekend.
"The last two weeks has been pretty dismal and congratulations go to all the golfers who played the four days.
"The fields were very good and the scores turned in by the three grade winners were pretty impressive considering the tough conditions.
"Thanks again to the Lithgow Council for their continued support."
The handicap winner were, in winner and runner up sequence:
The Vets champion was the consistent Dave Titcume on 294 nett and the junior title was picked up by Nathan Marshall on 309 nett.
Single day competitions were also held over the four rounds and the third and four days resulted were as follows:
Third round, in handicap winner, runner up and scratch winner:
Vouchers went to those with 74 nett and better.
Nearest to the pins were Damien Marjoram, Max McCann, Rob Hawes and Justin Nelson.
Fourth round:
Vouchers went to those with 74 nett and better.
Nearest to the pins Blake Goldspink, Gary Wallace, Blake Bender, Darren Hunter and Carlos Garibotto.
