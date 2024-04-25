Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Back-to-back titles for Bender in remarkable achievement

By Jeff Geddes
Updated April 25 2024 - 11:05am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To win the Lithgow Golf Club's championship once is an excellent achievement, but to win back to back titles is outstanding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.