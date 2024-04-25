Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

The Saint: Tough talk in a world lost its way

By The Saint
Updated April 26 2024 - 10:33am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL dressed up and ready to 'play'; performers were in character as they prepared for another radio play performance attracting an eager audience at the Old Pottery Art House.
ALL dressed up and ready to 'play'; performers were in character as they prepared for another radio play performance attracting an eager audience at the Old Pottery Art House.

'NOTHER day, another stabbing' seems to be the standard line for the morning news these days, a sad indictment of the way of life inflicted on our big cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.