Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

'Between 5000-10,000' people anticipated to attend resurrected Ironfest

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
April 23 2024 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ironfest 2024 is anticipated to be bigger than first thought. Picture supplied.
Ironfest 2024 is anticipated to be bigger than first thought. Picture supplied.

Ironfest lovers are counting down the days until the popular event returns for the first time in five years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.