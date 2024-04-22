'Something different': Refuel offers affordable healthy food for everyone

If you're looking for a fast and healthy lunch, Refuel in the Lithgow Valley Plaza is ready to serve you.
The latest eatery to join the centre offers fresh juices, sandwiches, wraps, and more for shoppers who are hungry and in a hurry.
According to Manager of Refuel, Nicole Gunn business has been going well and there has been plenty of support from locals.
"The community has been great. We've had a lot of good feedback," Ms Gunn said.
"People have been coming here because they've heard on facebook or something like that."
Ms Gunn said the business started after a visitor wanted to invest money in the local area.
"I said yes, and then we just started from there, and it employs 8 locals," Ms Gunn said.
"We just wanted to do something different for the shopping complex."
According to Ms Gunn, the Lithgow community are always seeking healthy options to keep them going about their busy days.
"Lithgow's community is quite healthy, I think. There's a lot of gym junkies around. So we decided to make some fresh salads, wraps and everything," Ms Gunn said.
"We just wanted to do something fast, especially for the workers in the shopping complex that have like 20 minutes for their breaks."
Ms Gunn said the name Refuel was chosen by the investor as it reflects the energy healthy food can create for your body.
"It's obviously not a service station," she mused.
"But refuel, as in your body."
According to Ms Gunn, Refuel has filled a gap for freshly made juices in the shopping precinct and the business is open to trying different food and beverage options.
"We've asked all the people what they like and what they think we should do, we're just trying everything different," Ms Gunn said.
Ms Gunn said she made a decision to keep prices at a moderate level due to customer demographics.
"A lot of the things we sell, we don't really make money on because we've got all the older people in the shopping complex that come in here," Ms Gunn said.
"We want to make sure that the pensioners and everyone can afford to get something to eat from here."
With plenty of options on offer, there are always items that prove to be the most popular.
"The lamb and gravy rolls are getting smashed," Ms Gunn said.
