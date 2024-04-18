Police allege man was caught doing 170km/hr on Conrod Straight at Mount

A MAN is due to face court after he is alleged to have been caught driving at almost three times the speed limit at Mount Panorama.
Police say they were doing stationary speed-enforcement on Conrod Straight, Mount Panorama at about 6pm on April 13, 2024 when it is alleged that they detected an orange Ford Mustang travelling at 170 kilometres an hour in a signposted 60km/h area.
Police stopped the man and gave him a drug and alcohol test, which they allege came back positive for cannabis.
The 22-year-old man was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police say he gave a second positive result for the drug.
He was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and exceed speed by more than 45km/h.
The Kellyville man was given a court attendance notice to appear at Bathurst Local Court on May 22, 2024.
Police say they also suspended the man's licence on the spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.