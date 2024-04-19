Meet Ruby: Lithgow's littlest author introduces us to Sally the Fox

It was a bedtime ritual that led to Ruby Hutchinson becoming a first-time author at nine-years-old.
'Sally's magical quest' was the amazing end result of a routine activity between Ruby and her mother Sally, who the main character is named after.
"We used to write a sentence every night when I was littler and my Mum turned it into a book," Ruby said.
"I started it when I was four."
Ruby's vivid imagination takes the reader on an adventure with Sally the fox to find the creature to can help her after she finds herself under the grip of a magic spell.
"A person turned into a fox and she went on a quest to find the magical unicorn to get a potion to turn back into a human," Ruby said.
"She fell into the blueberry bush, and the blueberry bush had magical powers.
"She dreamt about a fox when she went to bed and then she turned into one in the morning."
Ruby said she is amazed to see her book ready for everybody to read and she is a proud author.
"It's exciting and cool," Ruby said.
Children in the community shared in Sally the fox's quest when Ruby read the book during storytime at the Lithgow Library on Wednesday, April 17.
It was the first time Ruby had shared her story with the public, but she enjoyed the experience.
"I felt a bit nervous, but proud," Ruby said.
Sally's magical quest can be purchased from Kiss Designs in Lithgow.
