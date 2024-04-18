The Saint: Face to face banking? try Katoomba

WANT to make any urgent face to face transactions on your Lithgow NAB account? Better be quick; you've got just four more working days, or more correctly just 12 hours - including today - until our oldest business locks the vault for good.
But all is not lost; miss the Wednesday 12.30pm cut off and you only have to slip up to the Katoomba or Bathurst branches. Easy, NAB says so.
The NAB in its various forms - originally the CBC/Commercial Bank - has been part of Lithgow since 1876 and is for now our city's oldest surviving business.
That ends next week when top place on the honour board goes to your loyal servant, the Lithgow Mercury, that's been a fixture through thick and thin since 1878. According to our recorded timeline the Workies now moves up to number two in longevity.
The writing was on the wall a couple of years back when the NAB cut back to just three hours a day, blaming staffing difficulties - the same excuse used by ANZ when they fled Lithgow at a time casual staff were crying out for more hours.
Now the official version is we're all hooked on online banking while staff at the remaining four banks are being stretched by new face to face clients jumping ship at NAB.
So next week wave a fond farewell to what was once our golden oldie. Just don't mention those obscene profits.
ANDREW Brown slipped the wintry chains of Scotland on the good ship Brutus and made his mark as lord of the manor and first European to settle in our valley in 1824. Now his family home 'Cooerwull', located at the end of Andrew Street and with a frontage to the highway- still home to his descendants - is being opened to the public to mark 200 years since that milestone in our history. In charge of operations the local branch of the National Trust, with Ramsay Moodie and Celia Ravesi in charge of operations. Andrew Brown had wide business interests contributing to his wealth (think Lithgow Woolen Mills and La Salle Academy) and there is much to see as you wander the grounds, accessible only from the end of Andrew Street. Tomorrow (Saturday's) house session is restricted to historians and researchers but Sunday is public day with house and gardens from 10 to 4. House inspections have a fee of $25 and must be pre booked on TryBooking.com. Bookings are not required for gardens tour. A La Salle sausage sizzle will be available.
WE'VE had some delightful Autumn days - and nights registering chills more akin to mid Winter. But, and it's a big but, next week we have Anzac Day and according to local folklore that's the turning point when anything can happen with our weather, and usually does. So, spot a bit of sunshine and make the most of it. Our season of discontent is on its way.
FULL marks to Eves men's and women's and kids clothing store in Main Street. The facade from the awning down to footpath level has just had a discreet makeover and it's looking classy (well, even classier). Nice example by Damien and crew with a vote of confidence in the CBD.
