The Saint: Face to face banking? try Katoomba

ANDREW Brown slipped the wintry chains of Scotland on the good ship Brutus and made his mark as lord of the manor and first European to settle in our valley in 1824. Now his family home 'Cooerwull', located at the end of Andrew Street and with a frontage to the highway- still home to his descendants - is being opened to the public to mark 200 years since that milestone in our history. In charge of operations the local branch of the National Trust, with Ramsay Moodie and Celia Ravesi in charge of operations. Andrew Brown had wide business interests contributing to his wealth (think Lithgow Woolen Mills and La Salle Academy) and there is much to see as you wander the grounds, accessible only from the end of Andrew Street. Tomorrow (Saturday's) house session is restricted to historians and researchers but Sunday is public day with house and gardens from 10 to 4. House inspections have a fee of $25 and must be pre booked on TryBooking.com. Bookings are not required for gardens tour. A La Salle sausage sizzle will be available.

