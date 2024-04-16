'Keeping together is keeping us going': No quick solution in Megalong Valley

Residents and business operators are able to walk in and out of the Megalong Valley but it could take some time before any vehicles can access the area.
A shuttle bus service was set up on Thursday, April 11, taking people who can walk across the landslip to and from Blackheath.
The mini-bus runs from 6.30-8.30 in the morning and between 3.30 and 6pm. All pedestrians have to be escorted as road repair works are also being carried out at the site.
There are regular helicopter food drops, through a click and collect arrangement with Coles, as well as deliveries of livestock feed and bales of hay.
Council is investigating how to get larger amounts of animal supplies in, as well as fuel.
Waste is also being taken out by air, with residents urged to compost or feed to chickens kitchen scraps and to keep plastic and bottles until road transport is restored.
Claudia Abbott, spokeswoman for the Megalong Valley Community Association, said people's spirit was holding strong.
"I think keeping together is what's keep us going," she said. "Everyone is going through it in their own way and having their own battles."
But the community is holding regular gatherings "to keep us social and keep up morale".
Many are also meeting people they had not encountered before.
Ms Abbott said Megalong residents deliberately chose to live in the picturesque valley.
"We came down here to be isolated but being trapped is a very different thing," she said.
NSW Public Works has released its geotechnical report relating to remediation works, outlining why cutting into a rock wall is not possible - because of the time it would take, potential instability, potential for slope failure and cost.
The aim is to ensure that the one-way vehicle access is open to the broader community, not only Megalong residents and businesses.
But Ms Abbott said they were told it will have a seven tonne load limit "so no garbage trucks, wedding buses, cattle trucks etc. There was also a brief mention that the one lane will be time restricted to limit numbers over it as they don't want thousands coming over.
"So, not a perfect temporary fix. We were told this will be in place for six to eight months until they work on a permanent fix."
Multiple alternative access routes continue to be assessed as it is recognised that there must be some other way to access the area.
But the issue is very complex and involves many parties, including state agencies, Lithgow Council, private landholders, as well as legal advice. Disaster funding assistance is also required, to fund any required upgrade on an alternative route.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the access issues into the Megalong Valley can only be resolved by all three levels of government working together - and that is occurring.
"Council has already secured more than $6 million for the valley since Megalong Road was first shut in 2021, when the first natural disaster hit, but this is only a small fraction of what is now required."
He said the full cost of road repair in the Megalong Valley is more than council's total annual income.
"We've spent more on Megalong Valley roads recently, than all other roads in the Blue Mountains. We need significant help from state and federal governments in regards to disaster infrastructure funding."
Ms Abbott said the possible alternative routes are small, one-lane unmaintained roads, so will still need time management and maintenance as well as landholder negotiation.
"For now, we can walk out over the landslide during the specified hours, or we are unofficially using the walking track from Station Street to Mermaid's Cave which is a 600m steep, rough, slippery unmaintained track - OK for some, but not all."
On Sunday, April 15 nearly 100 locals and visitors gathered at Harris Farm in the valley to pick rosemary to give to Legacy for distribution on Anzac Day. For years, Megalong Valley has provided the rosemary to Legacy for their Anzac day sprigs.
