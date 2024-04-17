Poppies Bistro in Portland is the heart of 'good country food'

Poppies Bistro at the Portland RSL has quickly become a popular new dining option in the region as it offers a range Australian favourites.
The bistro opened to the community on Wednesday, March 20 following the closure of Chinese restaurant 'The Peacock Palace' after 20 years of trade.
According to Portland RSL General Manager Tim Newson, the bistro opened under the club's operation with the goal to serve traditional and affordable meals.
"We want to go back to traditional RSL menus here, we don't want it to be too expensive. We're not looking to be an inner Sydney restaurant," Mr Newson said.
"We want it to be good country food that people enjoy with good quality and good value."
According to Mr Newson, the name Poppies was selected by members of the club, which is also fitting of the RSL's role in supporting past and present defence force members.
"We put it out to the members to select a name, and that was the name that was chosen ahead of all the other submissions," Mr Newson said.
"It reflects the RSL values because of the poppies with ANZAC Cove. I think it's quite reflective of it. It's a nice calming name, I feel."
Mr Newson said business has been going well with locals at the helm of the restaurant operation.
"Business has been steady. Of course, we've had teething problems, but I think every new business does," Mr Newson said.
"We've got our team, which are all locals. We actively recruited local people to work here.
"Some of them have been in the industry previously, but not for a while. So they're learning as they go and are improving."
Kitchenhand Tim O'Reilly has returned to the hospitality industry after a break and he said he is enjoying preparing meals for customers and being back at work.
"It's great working here, I love it," Mr O'Reilly said.
Mr O'Reilly and his partner already have favourite meals and has noted a popular choice with the customers.
"The roast on Sunday was great. My partner had fish and chips and she's still raving about it. So they're our two favorites, Mr O'Reilly said.
"I've heard good reports on other things as well. The crepes have been popular."
Chef Jody McManus said she also loves working as a chef at the RSL and agrees that 'the crepes are a loved meal by the community.
"The chicken and mushroom crepes are one of the most popular meals judging by sales," Ms McManus said.
" I love food. The garlic bread is my favourite."
