Workies history-capturing mural a 'visual testament to the city'

Lithgow has a beautiful new piece of art to add to its streetscapes, with a mural that captures the rich history of the city to be officially unveiled at the Workies.
The mural, which pays homage to Lithgow's resilience and significant contribution to Australian history will be unveiled on Saturday, April 20 at 3pm.
Renowned Sydney artist Sharon Billinge was commissioned to paint the mural that features iconic images associated with Lithgow- including coal miners, Zig Zag and the original Workmen's Club.
President of the Lithgow Workies, Howard Fisher OAM said the mural serves as a visual testament to the evolution of the city and honours the hard work of Lithgow's citizens over time.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of celebrating our community's heritage through art," Mr Fisher said.
"This mural will not only help beautify our city but also serve as a lasting reminder of the people and events that shaped Lithgow's future."
According to a statement from the Workies, the unveiling promises to be a momentous occasion for the community to celebrate the addition to Lithgow's cultural landscape.
"Join us as we come together to commemorate our shared history and embrace the boundless possibilities of our future," The statement said.
The Workies would like to acknowledge the following people and organisations for their contribution to the project:
The Board, Managment and Staff of Lithgow Workies, Sharon Billinge, Sharon Howard (Gang Gang Gallery), Karen Purser (Lithgow Transformation Hub), and Brennan Muldoon (Builder).
