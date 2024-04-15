'They're travelling well': Big things are happening in local basketball

It's been a busy time for Lithgow basketball, with a range of representations and competitions underway for local athletes.
Head of Lithgow Basketball Richard Marjoram said the sport is retaining a healthy level of participants.
"We're in a pretty good space. We mostly mostly of sports that is doing better than anyone in town," Marjoram said.
"With all of our registrations, we have about 300."
Marjoram said the representatives have been putting their best efforts in despite challenges.
"Our representatives teams, they've all been traveling well. There's been improvements on last year," Marjoram said.
"Some teams should be performing a bit better than what they currently are, but they're all putting in 100 per cent and you can't ask for any more."
Three Lithgow players, Jai Simcoe, Jai McMillian and Elka Lee represented the region at the National Hustle 3X3 championships in Perth between March 29 and 31.
Marjoram said both teams placed third with Lee playing with the Backstreet Girls and McMillian and Simcoe with the Cream team.
According to Marjoram, player Jai Jenkins will soon be travelling to the USA to represent the community on an international level.
Marjoram said these opportunities for local players are a continuation of Lithgow's strong representative history.
"We've always been up there, and it's great for the association. It makes other associations look what we've got and what we're doing," Marjoram said.
Marjoram said the association is operating healthily, but could use some extra help from younger generations.
"We need more referees to come in and learn. We can't keep relying on the same people because the senior referees have reached a stage where they've had enough," Marjoram said.
Marjoram said the association are hoping to secure funding for a stadium extension in the future to draw bigger games and allow more players to join.
"We've run out of space and we can't can't do as much as we'd like to do," Marjoram said.
"we'd like the extension to stadium and we need a government grant for something for that. They're hard to get.
"We only need one court built out the back. The Council already own the land. So if we could extend out there that'd be great."
