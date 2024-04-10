The Saint: Privacy is the victim of change

WHAT on earth was Services Australia thinking when they relocated from Mort Street to a new facility in the Valley Plaza?
What is now available is a glossy replacement that represents a disgraceful total disregard for the privacy of clients of Centrelink and Medicare. And that's not good enough in what all too often is a delicate situation.
Part of the frontage glass is frosted but much of it is not, offering a wide open panorama in the busiest foot traffic location in town.
We're confident our Federal MP Andrew Gee will be interested in checking this out and raise whatever is necessary with the Minister, and soon we hope.
In the wake of all this we're, like many people, wondering why the service felt it necessary to relocate from the Council owned premises in Mort Street that seemed to the column to be well suited for the purpose it was intended
CREDIT where it's due and it's the gold standard in credit for Council staff and occasional volunteers in the wonderful job in maintaining the Blast Furnace Park and associated wetlands precinct. It's a huge job but the popular attraction always looks great. A recent public working bee planted hundreds of new trees and shrubs (pictured) and helped a general clean up. The challenge now is to save the new plantings from being overgrown with weeds as has happened all too often in the past.
WALLERAWANG marked a significant milestone at the weekend with a community celebration.
marking 200 years since European settlement. As usual the unstoppable Danny Whitty was the leader of the gang in organising what turned out to be an appropriate and popular recognition of a place in history. Now, what about Lithgow where the first non indigenous settlement also took place 200 years ago? Haven't heard of any movement in this regard so far. Might have to call on Danny Whitty.
AFTER an Easter raid that left the Lithgow area with the worst poster pollution since a Marxist rally years ago there's still no indication of an organised effort to remove this mass eyesore. The RMS and Aldi managed to cleanly remove posters pasted on their installations but elsewhere only evidence of well intentioned residents seeking to scrape them off. The promoters of this Palestine information session will be using facilities at the Western Sydney University building on Sunday afternoon so an opportunity for a Council ranger or someone to lay down the law and demand an effective clean up. Come on, Council can afford a little overtime!
