The Saint: Privacy is the victim of change

AFTER an Easter raid that left the Lithgow area with the worst poster pollution since a Marxist rally years ago there's still no indication of an organised effort to remove this mass eyesore. The RMS and Aldi managed to cleanly remove posters pasted on their installations but elsewhere only evidence of well intentioned residents seeking to scrape them off. The promoters of this Palestine information session will be using facilities at the Western Sydney University building on Sunday afternoon so an opportunity for a Council ranger or someone to lay down the law and demand an effective clean up. Come on, Council can afford a little overtime!