How Charlotte Graham taught herself to succeed in band photography

When Charlotte Graham moved to the Lithgow region for the fresh air and opportunities, she brought a rich background as a band reviewer, photographer and business savviness with her.
Ms Graham made the tree change from Sydney earlier this year to co-manage Wallerawang's function venue 'The Continental' and hasn't regretted her decision for a moment.
"I like it [Lithgow region] so far. It's very different to Sydney, but it's a lot better," Ms Graham said.
"We haven't really met too many people yet. But so far, they seem pretty nice."
Ms Graham's love for photography and entertainment, with the support of her father ushered her into the fascinating industry that is live music.
"I just always went to gigs when I was younger. I started taking photos on my phone, and then showed dad and he said "Oh, they're really good. You should write reviews and see what people think of them." So I kept going to gigs and taking photos," Ms Graham said.
"I taught myself and I've loved it ever since, and for seven years now, I've been a concert photographer, concert reviewer and had my work has syndicated around the world."
Ms Graham's career has offered her a low-expense opportunity to meet a range of musicians, which has been a highlight of her journey.
"One of the highlights has been getting to know all the different bands from different suburbs and countries," Ms Graham said.
"I get in normally for free or I get a lanyard to come in.
"It's great always getting to meet different sorts of bands and genres. And just having a fun time with all the different people that you meet."
Ms Graham said she has photographed, reviewed and attended over 1000 band performances during her career.
"The bands are mainly from Sydney, but I know a couple of people from around the mountains and others that go around the country," Ms Graham said.
Since moving to the Mountains, Ms Graham has the advantage of her background to source and secure live music for the Continental.
"Now, owning the pub my job is more about getting bands to booked bands and all of that," Ms Graham said.
