Public Works to advise on temporary access to Megalong Valley

Blue Mountains City Council is waiting on expert advice before it can move ahead with plans for a temporary road into the Megalong Valley.
The valley has been cut off since Friday night, April 5 when a landslide made Megalong Road near Shipley Road impassable.
Public Works will inspect the site today, with a temporary road cut through rock or the installation of a precast Bailey Bridge across the landslide site as the two options being considered.
"In the short term we have Public Works coming on site today to assess whether cutting an alternative laneway through the rock is possible or not," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"If it's not possible we are looking at the potential for putting a (precast) Bailey bridge across the current gap and bolting that in place. A Bailey bridge would be sufficient take vehicles and trucks.
"Either option would allow us to work to the medium term, which is to repair the road. We can repair the road with either short-term option in place," he said.
"Longer term we will initiating a discussion with other levels of government about alternatives into Megalong Valley given that the cliff face has been so undermined by changes to our climate."
Providing financial support to residents and businesses affected by the road closure was a priority, said the mayor
"I'll be working with our partners at the other levels of government to compensate the people in the valley for financial loss as a result of this landslip."
Police led the evacuation of about 200 visitors who were trapped after the landslide on Friday night, April 5 made Megalong Road near Shipley Road impassable. The visitors were taken out via an alternative route across private property, starting on Sunday.
Council and the Rural Fire Service dropped off food and fuel supplies by helicopter on Monday afternoon.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said she has been working closely with the mayor and State Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle since the landslide occurred.
"There is real urgency to identify short-term and longer-term solutions. I have been speaking with Megalong Valley residents and business owners and can't overstate the profound impact this isolation will cause both emotionally and economically and I'll be working to do everything I can to support them through this," she said.
"The response of emergency services and the community in these early days has been remarkable, but our focus now needs to be on reestablishing access as fast as possible, and that can only happen by all levels of government working collaboratively, which we will, of course, continue to do."
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, also called on all levels of government to work together to expedite an access route to the Megalong Valley.
While most of the Megalong Valley, including the damaged Megalong Road, is located within the Macquarie electorate, a portion sits within the Lithgow City Council local government area and the Calare electorate.
"The situation is urgent," said Mr Gee. "Each day the road remains closed, residents are cut-off from health services, and are unable to get to work. Local businesses are also facing massive losses, with customers simply unable to visit the Valley for weeks - if not months."
Mayor Greenhill vowed the Megalong Valley would not be forgotten.
"The Megalong Valley is important to our economy and as a tourist attractor to the city. We also respect the quality of life and the lifestyles of those living in the Megalong Valley and while I am mayor I will do everything I can to protect the maintenance of the Megalong Valley as a special destination and a special place," he said.
