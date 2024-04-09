Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Public Works to advise on temporary access to Megalong Valley

By Damien Madigan
April 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council is waiting on expert advice before it can move ahead with plans for a temporary road into the Megalong Valley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.