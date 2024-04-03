'It's the little wins': Lisa is determined to help inmates meet their goals

Lisa Hemmy has one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the community as a Custodial Case Manager for Lithgow Correctional Centre, and she wouldn't have it any other way.
Ms Hemmy's role is to support inmates to meet their goals by assessing them on an individual basis.
"They're needs could be mental health, employment, education, or addressing their criminogenic needs, so their offending behavior," Ms Hemmy said.
"We develop a case plan with an offender which makes note of their goals in the steps to succeeding and meeting those goals."
Ms Hemmy was born in Papua New Guinea and moved to Australia at six months old before growing up in the Lithgow region.
She moved away for one year at the age of 18 to work in the NSW Corrective services head office. It was there she discovered her career aspirations.
"That's where I fell in love with the department and the passion people have for it," Ms Hemmy said.
To find your dream job within the regional town Ms Hemmy has lived her whole life and loves has felt like
"It's amazing to be able to work with people from your own community and just share that passion," Ms Hemmy said.
"I think this is one of those jobs, where everybody is a family, they like to support each other. It's like being part of a community inside your your wider community."
As a woman working in a maximum security centre, Ms Hemmy did feel a sense of vulnerability when she first began her role, but that dissipated after she had formed a camaraderie with her colleagues.
"When I first came in, I had all those preconceptions about being vulnerable in this kind of environment," Ms Hemmy said.
"Our custodial officers have the most amazing training and they're really good at what they do.
"They're like a family, they stick together and they do look after everyone. So after being here for a short amount of time, I felt like part of that family."
According to Ms Hemmy, She believes working in the Correctional centre environment as a woman can be more advantageous than preconceptions may suggest.
"I think you're underestimated for a start. But I think women also communicate a little bit better than men," Ms Hemmy said.
"And I think using your communication to defuse situations is a huge asset in this kind of environment."
Even a dream job has its challenges, but Ms Hemmy is dedicated to rising above them to provide the best possible solutions for her clients.
"The most challenging aspect of the job is people that do not want to engage, who are resistant to engaging and therefore kind of resistant to change. Although, we none of us want to do what's good for us," Ms Hemmy said.
"So, I'm very lucky that I have the opportunity to talk to these people about what their barriers are, why they're barriers, and then trying to develop some understanding or insight into what we can do to manage that."
Seeing her clients meet their goals or an offender not returning to the centre are some of the most rewarding parts of the job, according to Ms Hemmy.
"You've worked with them, they have a really good understanding of what their goals are in the community, they have a very good plan, they stick to that plan and don't return," Ms Hemmy said.
"Or Someone who's started working [within the centre], been working for a couple of months, and they are enjoying the routine of that, someone who's finished a program. And you can talk to them about what they've learned.
"The little wins that are rewarding to us is to celebrate with offenders."
Ms Hemmy said her supportive nature and interest in human behaviour and the criminal justice system have helped her thrive in her role since she commenced the position two years ago.
"I come from a helping background, my job really is to help and support," Ms Hemmy said.
"I love investigating how others tick and gently guiding offenders to consider other ways of thinking and witnessing behaviour change is one of the things I love most about my job."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.