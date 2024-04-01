Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Heavy highway traffic in Blue Mountains as Easter long weekend winds down

April 1 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic on the Great Western Highway near the Mount Boyce heavy vehicle safety station. Picture from Live Traffic Facebook.
Traffic on the Great Western Highway near the Mount Boyce heavy vehicle safety station. Picture from Live Traffic Facebook.

TRAFFIC is heavy on the Great Western Highway through the Blue Mountains as the route endures its annual Easter long weekend test.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.