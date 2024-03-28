'A dynamic start': Workies women's league tag defeat Oberon in season trial

It has been a strong start to the season for the Workies Wolves women's league tag team, emerging victorious in their first game against Oberon Tigers in the Woodbridge Cup.
The Wolves beat the Tigers 24 to 12 during trials held on the football oval at Lithgow High School on Saturday, March 23.
President of the Workies Wolves Rugby League Football Club, Eric Mahony said there are a diverse group of players in the season with a plenty of potential.
"There's a lot of new faces in the team this year. And I've got to say it's a very dynamic start to the season," Mahony said.
"Whilst there's a lot of combinations that will take a few games to settle in, There's a lot of promise in this year.
"They put an enormous amount of hard work in the offseason and you could see the rewards of that on the field on the weekend. They're really reaping the benefits of that."
Player numbers are beyond healthy for the season, resulting in the team having to put a pause on new sign-ups.
"The numbers in Women's League tag are phenomenal in our town, we've had to unfortunately close the books," Mahony said.
"Because we can't actually take any more women."
With a squad totalling 25 talented women it's hard to find some that would stand out, but according to Mahony he has already noticed some players this early in the season.
"Bree Muldoon played the under 17 for the Western Division. And they won the state, which is nothing to be sneezed at. It's a very big competition," Mahony said.
"Bree came up out of the junior ranks and is now playing straight into the senior women's side. She had a very good start and played with a lot of confidence for a young person. She's got a lot of skills.
"Tara Gracey is an incredible athlete. She's got great evasion and great speed. She just burns people for pace."
Mahony said the strong dynamics of the team are sure to make for an exciting upcoming season, especially after the strength displayed in their first game.
"There's four or five that have joined the team and every single one of them has added a lot the team," Mahony said.
"They're one of the most athletic and Pacey teams I've seen in a long time.
"So it's a pretty exciting start to the year"
Mahony said he wanted to thank Lithgow High School for their support by offering the football oval to use for the trials.
"We just wanted to give a shout out to the high school because it's a funny time of year, it's very hard to secure a ground to play football on," Mahony said.
"It's just really nice to feel supported with the things we're doing because a lot of the players came out of that high school."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.