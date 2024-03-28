Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A dynamic start': Workies women's league tag defeat Oberon in season trial

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 28 2024 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workies Tara Gracey outrunning the opposition. Picture by Eric Mahony.
Workies Tara Gracey outrunning the opposition. Picture by Eric Mahony.

It has been a strong start to the season for the Workies Wolves women's league tag team, emerging victorious in their first game against Oberon Tigers in the Woodbridge Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.